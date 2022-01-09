CORDELE, GEORGIA — Sara Renee Benson Story, 50, passed away Tuesday, December 28, 2021 in Cordele, GA. A Celebration of Life for Renee will be held Wednesday, January 12, 2022 from 11:00 A.M. until 1:00 P.M. at the Decatur Country Club. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, masks are recommended and social distancing should be maintained.
Mrs. Story was born in Americus, GA to Bobby Benson and Sara Ann Fitzgerald Benson. Renee attended Georgia Southern University engineering transfer program (in conjunction with Georgia Institute of Technology), Pre-Engineering 1990-1992, Georgia Institute of Technology where she graduated with a bachelor’s degree in Industrial Engineering and Systems Engineering from 1992-1994. She continued her education and graduated from Vanderbilt University with an Executive MBA degree in Business Administration from 2000-2002.
Renee excelled in her career after college. She was Executive Director of Plant Management at GE Appliance a Haier Company. Renee held several awards from her time at work. Mrs. Story was named: one of the Top 100 Women in Manufacturing, was awarded the Plant Leadership Award in 2014, was a founding member of Women in Manufacturing Alabama Chapter 2020, Technical Leadership Program Recognition and Merit Award, and 2016 STEP Award-winner from Science Technology Engineering and Production. Her plant was also awarded Assembly Plant of the Year in 2019 by Assembly Magazine. She was also a member of the Chamber of Commerce in Morgan County/Decatur, Alabama. Renee loved traveling and visiting different National Parks. She loved attending music events and collecting autographs. Mrs. Story’s favorite county artist was Martina McBride. She was also a breast cancer survivor.
She is survived by her husband, Chris Story of Decatur, AL; parents, Bobby and Sara Ann Fitzgerald Benson of Cordele, GA; aunts, Cheri Butterworth of Cordele, GA and Dana Holliday of Pitts, GA, Emily Wise of Atlanta, GA, Shirley Miller and her husband Robert of Pitts, GA, Judy Tripp and her husband Joe of Pitts, GA and Sharon Martin and her husband Noel of Camilla, GA; father and mother-in-law, Bill and Marvlyn Story of Fitzgerald, GA; brothers in-law, Whit Story and his wife Wendy of Fitzgerald, GA and Russ Story and his wife Julie of Douglas, GA; several nieces and nephews.
Online condolences may be left at www.hughesandwright.com. Hughes & Wright Funeral Home, Inc. is entrusted with these arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.