DECATUR — Sara Ruth Reid, 81, of Decatur, passed away on Sunday, March 27, 2022. She was preceded in death by her parents, Dean and Ruth Royer and daughter, Catherine Reid.
Sara is survived by her sons, Brian Reid and Barry Reid; grandchildren, Bryson Reid and Catherine “Caty” Reid; brother, Tom Royer and sister, Evelyn Royer.
Sara was born in Montgomery, AL and lived most of her life in Decatur, AL. She graduated from Decatur High School and also graduated valedictorian from the University of North Alabama. Sara continued her education at Calhoun College, where she received a degree in nursing. She started and finished her career as a registered nurse at Decatur General Hospital.
Sara enjoyed her pets with a special love for Scottish Terriers, most of all she enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren, whom she loved very much. Sara will be missed by all who knew and loved her.
Roselawn Funeral Home has the honor of serving the family.
