DECATUR — Graveside service for Sarah Diane Blevins, age 55 of Decatur, will be Monday, April 20, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Bethlehem Baptist Church Cemetery, east of Hartselle, with Brother Virgil Crisp officiating with Peck Funeral Home directing. No visitation is planned.
Sarah, who was born on June 12, 1964 in Oakland, Michigan to Randall Hugh Blevins and Melba Lynn Slate Blevins, died on Wednesday, April 15, 2020 at her home in Decatur. She was a member of the First Church of the Nazarene in Decatur. She was raised in Waterford, Michigan but when she is a young adult, moved back to North Alabama to live where her family was from. She was a loving and caring person. She never ever met a stranger and she loved to talk. She will be greatly missed. She was preceded in death by her father and her step father, Don Addis.
She is survived by her son, Victor Bolderas of Decatur; mother, Melba Slate Addis of Decatur; a brother, Keith Blevins, and a sister, Penny Blevins, both of Waterford, Michigan.
Her son Victor and Sarah’s cousins will serve as pallbearers.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.