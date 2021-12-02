DECATUR
Funeral for Sarah Mitchell Etheredge, 78, of Decatur will be Sunday, December 5, 2021, at Parkway Funeral Home, at 2 p.m. Burial will be in Moulton Memory Gardens. Visitation will be one hour before the service at the funeral home. Mrs. Etheredge, who died Tuesday, November 30, 2021, at NHC, was born, May 24, 1943, to Herbert Mitchell and Eloise Mitchell. She was a member of Beltline Church of Christ and Alabama Business Woman’s Association. She worked for Alabama Super Computer authority and retired in 2013 after 26 years as Executive Assistant. She was widowed in 1972, with three young sons that she raised with the help of family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband - William Ned Etheredge; parents; brother, Claude Mitchell.
Survivors include, sons, Jeff (Carol) Etheredge, Mike (Leslie) Etheredge, Todd Etheredge, brothers, Donnie (Myrtle) Mitchell, John (Rochelle) Mitchell; sisters - Judy (Jim) Addison, Carol (Wayne) Spillers; grandchildren, Courtney Etheredge, Kane “Slade” Etheredge, Mitchell Etheredge, Sarah Roe Etheredge, Mac Etheredge.
Pallbearers will be sons and grandsons, Jeff Etheredge, Mitchell Etheredge, Michael Etheredge, Kane “Slade” Etheredge, Todd Etheredge, and Mac Etheredge.
Memorials may be made to Hydrocephalus Association.
