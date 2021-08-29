MOULTON — Sarah Nell Jenkins, 80, passed away Saturday, August 28, 2021. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to noon, on Monday, August 30, 2021, at Lawrence Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at noon. Burial will be in Moulton Memory Gardens. Sarah Nell was married to the late Jerry Jenkins.
