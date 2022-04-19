DANVILLE — Funeral service for Sarah Louise Hooper, 87, will be today, April 19, 2022 at 1:00 PM at Danville Baptist Church with Brother Jack Bailey and Brother Joe David Bailey officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing. Burial will be in Friendship (South of Danville). Visitation will be from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM at Danville Baptist Church.
Mrs. Hooper died on Saturday, April 16, 2022 at her residence. She was born June 29, 1934, in Mississippi, to John McAlister and Mentie Staten McAlister. She was a homemaker for her family, wonderful wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was preceded in death by her husband, Carrol Dwight Hooper; her parents; a son, Michael Carrol Hooper; a brother, Sidney McAlister; sisters, Maureen Parker and Reba Byrd.
Survivors include son, Mark Heston Hooper (Margaret); daughters, Traci Hooper Holladay (Gregg), Kim Hooper Vaughn (Brian); sister, Lexie Treacher; grandchildren, Keri Tucker (Adam), Ashley Holladay, Zachary Hooper, Olivia Hooper, Garrett Vaughn, Rebecca Hooper, Kristopher Hooper; and great-grandchildren, Ellie Tucker, Gavin Tucker, Drake Hooper Nichole Hooper, Brianna Hooper.
Serving as pallbearers are Garrett Vaughn, Zachary Hooper, Adam Tucker, Brian Vaughn, Zeb Jones and Gavin Tucker.
In lieu of flowers: please make memorial donations to the Hospice of the Valley or Friendship Cemetery Fund.
