DECATUR — Sarah Faulk McCullough, 93, of Decatur, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, November 3, 2021. Her visitation will be Monday, November 8, 2021, from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., at Roselawn Funeral Home. The celebration of life will begin at 11 a.m., with Mike Free and Pastor Richard Thompson officiating. Burial will be at Roselawn Cemetery.
Sarah is survived by her daughter, Juanita Smith (Don); granddaughter, Stephanie Free (Mike); great grandchildren, Tyler Free, Katelyn Lindsey (Matthew); 3 great great grandchildren, Brantley, Maxwell and Savannah.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Lawrence McCullough; parents, Tom and Lottie Faulk; brothers and sisters, Ruby Norman, Donald, Earnest, Floyd, Eldridge, James Earl, Helen, and Shirley Glass.
Sarah was born in Covington, Tennessee on August 27, 1928. She married and moved to Memphis, Tennessee and lived there until 1975. She later moved to Scottsboro, AL., to be with family and again to Decatur.
Pallbearers include Tyler Free, Matthew Lindsey, Dee Lindsey, Josh Goe, Harold Belletete and Mark Cleek.
A special thanks to all at Hospice of the Valley. Dr. John Irle, her physician, her nurses, Laural, Betty, Gary, Leanna, Gloria, Whitney, Gwen, Shaneka and Kayla. A very special thank you to Amanda, Misty and Pastor Rich who were always there to guide, comfort and cheer us.
Memorial gifts may be made to Hospice of the Valley.
Roselawn Funeral Home is assisting the family.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.