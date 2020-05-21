DECATUR — Sarah Melissa Roberts passed away at Parkway Medical Center on May 19, 2020 at 1:00 a.m. at the age of 51. A memorial service will be Friday, May 22, 2020 at 7:00 p.m. at Peck Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. until the service at the funeral home.
Melissa’s mother, father, and son were waiting at the gates of Heaven to welcome her with open arms.
Melissa is survived by and will be dearly missed by daughters, Lisa Marie Lamica, Felicia Anderson and Cori Roberts; sisters, Tracy Dawn Roberts Barrera and Samantha Roberts McCoy; brother, Dale Roberts; and 12 grandchildren.
Melissa was born in Decatur, Alabama on January 30, 1969. She attended Danville High School. She was the owner of New Wave Cleaning Service, LLC.
She was a loving mother, sister, and friend. Melissa never met a stranger. Her conversations and laughter will be missed always.
