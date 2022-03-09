HARTSELLE — Graveside service for Sarah Shadrix Howard, age 87, of Hartselle will be today, March 9, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. at Hartselle Memory Gardens Cemetery with Brother Ben Bates officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing. Visitation was Tuesday evening from 6:00 until 8:00 at the funeral home.
Mrs. Howard, who was born October 9, 1934 in Morgan County to Jesse Miles “Buck” Shadrix and Magnolia Clemons Shadrix, died on Saturday, March 5, 2022 at Decatur Morgan Hospital. She worked many years in the kitchen at Summerford Nursing Home, was a member of New Center Baptist Church, loved working puzzle books, Alabama Football, watching Jeopardy, shopping for clothes and loved her dog Sassy. She was preceded in death by her husband, Loyd Howard.
She is survived by three sons, Gary Howard of Birmingham, Steve Howard of Huntsville and Wayne Howard (Gail) of Hartselle; two daughters, Joan Stone (Dale) of Cherokee and Tammy Tallent (Clay) of Hartselle; a sister, Faye Hopper and a sister-in-law, Martha Stevenson; eight grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren and 9 great-great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Brian Wilbanks, Bobby Hunter, Dale Stone, Albert VanWinkle, Jordan VanWinkle and Noah VanWinkle.
