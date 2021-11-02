DECATUR — Sarah Vinson Gray, of Decatur passed away on October 31, 2021. A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, November 5, 2021 at 11 AM at Roselawn Funeral Home with Dr. Edwin Morriss and Christopher Campbell officiating interment will follow in Leggtown Cemetery in Limestone County, AL. Visitation will be from 10 AM till service time at the funeral home.
She was born in Athens, Alabama, to Archie Vinson and Irene Porter Vinson.
She is preceded in death by her husband James W. Gray, parents, two sisters, Clara Vinson, and Christine Vinson, three brothers Emory “Bud” Vinson, Porter Vinson, and Hoyt Vinson.
She is survived by her four nieces, two nephews, and five grandnieces and three grandnephews, three great-great-nieces and three great-great-nephews.
Pallbears will be nephew and grandnephews.
Mrs. Gray graduated from Riverside High School. She received an Associate Degree in Business Administration from John C. Calhoun Junior College. She worked for Metropolitan Life Insurance Company for 44 years, having transferred to Pensacola, Florida, and transferred back to Decatur, retiring as Branch Administrator of the Decatur, Huntsville, and Quad-Cities Offices. She was Executive Secretary for the Decatur Life Underwriters for several years part-time.
She was a member of the Joe Wheeler Chapter No. 291 United Daughters of the Confederacy in Decatur, having served as President, Vice-President, Recording Secretary, Corresponding Secretary, and Parliamentary Advisor, Decatur Women’s Chamber of Commerce, Decatur Woman’s Club, and Professional Secretaries International. She was a member of Moulton Chapter No. 412, Order of the Eastern Star, a former member of Mary Lou Dancy No. 320, Decatur, and former member of Mizpah Chapter No. 19, Decatur. She served as Grand Esther for the Order of the Eastern Star State of Alabama in 1994-1995.
Mrs. Gray was a member of Southside Baptist Church in Decatur and a former member of Central Baptist Church, Decatur, and Pleasant Grove Baptist Church in Pensacola Florida.
