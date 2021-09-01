DECATUR — A Graveside Funeral service and Interment for Sarah Virginia Baker Rollins, 86, will be Thursday, September 2, 2021 at 11:00 AM at New Friendship Cemetery with Bro. Gary Parker officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing.
Visitation will be Thursday, September 2, 2021 from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM at New Friendship Baptist Church in the cemetery.
Mrs. Rollins passed away on Monday, August 30, 2021 at her residence. She was born September 11, 1934, in Morgan County to Albert Baker and Lillie Turner Baker. She was a homemaker for her family and loved them dearly.
When you visited her she always wanted you to have something to take with you, she loved to shop. She was a member of the Chapel Baptist Church and attended Tunsel Road Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Rev. Elmer Rollins; parents; and a granddaughter, Naquita Rollins.
Survivors include sons, Delmer Rollins (Sonja), Hoyt Rollins; daughters, Helen Guess, Darlene Parker (Gary), Marquita Heaps (Rodney); Tammy Moebes (Joe); brother, Steve Baker; sisters, Vennie Mae Terry, Carolyne Whitt, Margie Huber; eighteen grandchildren; twenty-two great grandchildren; and fifteen great- great grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Gary Atchley, Josh Parker, Noah Earls, Chad Wall, Delmer Rollins II, Cody Woods.
In lieu of flowers, family requests memorial donations be made to the Alzheimers Association.
