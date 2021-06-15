DECATUR — Sarah Whitt Bailey, 74, of Decatur passed away on June 10, 2021. Sarah was a school teacher for many years in the Decatur City School system. She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald P. Bailey.
Survivors are her sister, Adalyn Stroud; nephew, Michael Stroud; and nieces, Sabrina Roberson and Carol Stroud.
The family has requested memorials be made to Decatur Animal Services, 300A Beltline Road SW, Decatur, AL 35601 or First United Methodist Church, 805 Canal Street, Decatur, AL 35601 for the benefit of Austinville Elementary Programs.
A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date.
Ridout’s Brown-Service is assisting the family.
