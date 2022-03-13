MOULTON — Saralyn Wilson, 83, of Moulton, passed away on Friday, March 11, 2022 in Panama City Beach, Fla. Graveside services will be at 2 p.m. Monday, March 14 at Landersville Cemetery, 7320 County Road 460, Moulton with Lawrence Funeral Home directing.
Born on August 18, 1938 in Ringgold, Ga. to the late Lynn and Lorena Smith, Sally was preceded in death by her husband, Abner Jackson “Jack” Wilson.
Sally is survived by her sons, Lynn, Jerry and Gene Wilson; and sister, Barbara Barger (Joe).
