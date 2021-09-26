TRINITY — Savanna Layne Terry Davis, 23, of Trinity, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021. Her visitation will be on Tuesday, September 28, from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., at Roselawn Funeral Home. A graveside service will follow at 11:00 a.m., in Roselawn Cemetery.
She was a beloved wife, daughter, granddaughter, sister, niece, sister-in-law, friend, and teacher and her passing has left an immense hole in the hearts of all who had the privilege of knowing her.
She is remembered for her loving, funny, kindhearted and incredibly motivated woman. Savanna loved the Lord above all else and was no doubt called to be an educator. She was incredibly passionate about her students and truly loved making an impact in their lives.
All of those who knew Savanna experienced her graciousness and her contagious smile was always a rainbow in someone’s cloud.
She graduated from Vinemont High School in 2016 and earned her bachelor’s degree in education from Athens State University in May 2021. Savanna was a second-grade teacher at Vinemont Elementary School following in her mother’s footsteps.
Savanna enjoyed traveling and new adventures, especially with the love of her life, Jonathan. She was one of the most creative and crafty people, and always sought to make others feel better.
Savanna is preceded in death by her grandparents Paul and Edith Terry and Dennis Hughes.
She is survived by her husband, Jonathan Davis; parents, David and Audrey Terry; brother, Jackson Terry; grandmother, Anna Sue Hosmer; aunt and uncle, Susan and Sean Persall, aunt, Cindy Cantrell; cousin, Coleton Persall; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Dennis and Katrina Davis; sister-in-law, Kendra (Chris) Love; brothers-in-law, Christian (Felicia) Davis and Timothy Davis; niece, Brooke Bolling; and many friends, colleagues and students whose hearts she touched.
