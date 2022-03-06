MOULTON — Funeral service for Scarlett Rudean (Cindy) Jones, 81 of Moulton will be Tuesday, March 8, 2022 at 2 p.m. at Roselawn Funeral Home with Pastor Frank Jones officiating. Visitation will be held from 1-2 p.m. Burial will follow at Crestview Cemetery in Guntersville.
Cindy went home to her heavenly father on March 2, 2022. She was born to Owen and Ruby Russell on May 26, 1940. She was a homemaker, a loving wife, mother, grandmother and a Sunday school teacher for many years, and will be remembered for her love of God and family.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her step-father, Joyce Cole; and her husband, Bill Jones.
She is survived by her two sons, Steve Jones (Cindy) of Hartselle and Tim Jones (Rebecca) of Moulton; brother-in-law, Frank Jones (Margaret) of Hoover; eight grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Zac Jones, Matt Jones, TJ Jones, Paul Mann, Tim Jones, and Steve Jones.
