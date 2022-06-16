MOULTON — Our dear father, son, and friend, Scott Dean Jones, went to be with Jesus Christ his Savior on Tuesday, June 14, 2022. Visitation will be from 2:00 to 4:00 PM on Friday, June 17, 2022 at Corinth Missionary Baptist Church. The funeral service will follow at 4:00 PM at the church with Bros. Larry Dyar, Tim Box, and Chris Kitchens officiating. Burial will be in Corinth’s cemetery.
Born on December 3, 1961 to Harold and Eleanor Jones, Scott was the owner/operator of Decatur Printing Solutions. A 1980 graduate of Lawrence County High School, he was the beloved and talented song leader at Corinth Missionary Baptist Church where he was an active and devoted servant of the church for over 40 years. Scott enjoyed fishing, hunting, swimming, water sports, pickleball, card-playing and board games, disc golf, cooking and hosting.
Survivors include his children, Anna Huffman (Ryan) and Daniel Jones; mother, Eleanor Jones-Pierce; and fiancee’, Belinda Parker Noe.
Scott was preceded in death by his father, Harold Jones and brother, Steven Jones.
Pallbearers will be Daniel Jones, Ryan Huffman, Ryan Noe, Keith Terry, Joe Woodruff, and Joe Glover. Honorary pallbearers are Roger Jones, Randall Helms, and Jeremy Peek.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in memory of Steven Jones. Send donations to Memorial Giving, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or online at stjude.org.
Visit www.bradfordlawrencefh.com to leave online condolences and order flowers.
