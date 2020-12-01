DECATUR — Funeral service for Scott Parker, 86, will be Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at 1:00 P.M. at Peck Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. David Seymour and Rev. Dean Wilson officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing. Burial will be in Falkville City Cemetery. No visitation is scheduled.
Mr. Parker died on Monday, November 30, 2020 at Athens Health and Rehab. He was born January 6, 1934, in Morgan County to Harold Parker and Ruth L. Morris Parker. He was a Mechanical Engineer for his company, Scott Industries. He was also a United States Air Force veteran. He was preceded in death by his parents and one grandchild, Sarah Kathryn Jacobs.
Survivors include his wife, Betty Wilson Parker; three daughters, Elizabeth Seymour (David), Donna Lefort (Pierre) and Jennifer Wilson (Dean); one son, Jonathan Parker; nine grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Jonathan Parker, David Seymour, Pierre Lefort, Dean Wilson, Jacob Parker and Andrew Seymour.
