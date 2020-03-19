HARTSELLE — Surrounded by family and friends, Barry Scott Walters, age 66, of Hartselle, Alabama went home to be with the Lord on Monday, March 16, 2020.
Scott, as he was known to family and friends, was born May 17, 1953 in Mobile, Alabama to Howard and Tunice Walters. He married the love of his life and high school sweetheart, Sylvia Dianne Abbott on June 10, 1972 in Bay St. Louis, Mississippi, and experienced a very successful career in retail management. Still, Scott always had his eyes on a higher focus and goal. His entire life centered around helping others in times of need with nothing expected in return, only to project glory to his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. With this focus of servant leadership, Scott returned to school and graduated with his Master of Arts in Theological Studies from Liberty University in 2015. Scott officially retired from his retail career in 2019 and served as Pulpit Supply at churches around the area, specifically at Oak Forest Baptist Church in Somerville, Alabama.
Scott was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Howard Walters, Jr. He is survived by his wife, Dianne Walters; his sons, Michael (Mary), Matthew (Addie); his grandchildren, Nancy, Andrew and Blake; his brother, Steve Walters (Blanche) and sister, Linda Walters-Quinn.
Husband, father, grandfather, friend - Scott was so much more than these titles, so much more than these simple words can describe. He was the ultimate model of how to reinvent and improve yourself over and over, which was shown through the outpouring of love and support, and ultimately, at the moment the Lord received him into his loving arms and fixed all that could not be fixed on earth. We will miss him dearly, and while he is no longer with us in body, his spirit and legacy live on through the impact he has made in each and every one of our lives.
Services will be held at West Hartselle Baptist Church, 1640 Main Street W, Hartselle, AL 35640 on Saturday, March 21, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. for visitation and 1:00 p.m. for a Celebration of Life. The graveside service will immediately follow at Arley First Baptist Church, 1610 Hickory Lane, Arley, AL 35541 with Peck Funeral Home arranging services.
While flowers are welcome, we are also remembering Scott’s name with a contribution to the WHBC Mission Fund, as Scott was an advocate of local, national and overseas mission trips.
