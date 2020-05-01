DECATUR — The family would like to invite everyone to come and celebrate the life of Scotty E. Maples at his graveside service at New Center Baptist Church Cemetery on Saturday, May 2, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. with Bro. Ronald Manley and Bro. Bryan Blass officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing. They will also visit with family and friends after the service at the cemetery.
Mr. Maples died on Wednesday, April 29, 2020 at his residence. He was born September 1, 1941 to Patrick Eugene Maples and Birdie Mary Lou Ferguson Maples.
Mr. Maples was born in Hartselle, Alabama and was a 1959 graduate of Morgan County High School where he was a three-year letterman on the varsity basketball team. Upon graduation, he attended Clark College in Mississippi on a basketball scholarship. Mr. Maples served in the Army National Guard. He began his professional career working as a planner with NARCOG, went to be the Director of Morgan County Parks and Recreation, served as a city councilman and later was elected the mayor of the City of Hartselle. He retired as principal owner of Local Government Revenue Enhancement Company, Inc. He often enjoyed playing golf, attending Alabama basketball games, and supporting his grandchildren in numerous sporting events and activities. His love for music and singing led him to serve in the choir where he was a member at Central Baptist Church in Decatur, Alabama.
Survivors include his wife, Linda Blaxton Maples; three daughters, Marla Robinson (Darryl), Jennifer Chandler (Jeff) and Christy Williams (Shawn); and six grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Jason Blaxton, Mark Blaxton, Grant Chandler, Slater Robinson, Austin Chandler, Nickolas Williams and Garrett Robinson.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.