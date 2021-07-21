DECATUR — Scotty Lee Kyle, 61, died July 19, 2021. Services will be 11 a.m. Thursday at Spry Funeral Home with burial in Myers Cemetery. Visitation will be tonight from 6 to 9 at the funeral home.
Obituary Information
Brief, one-time notices of deaths are published in The Decatur Daily and placed on our Web site at no charge. Obituaries, including funeral details and schedules, survivors and other personal information, are paid notices and may be placed by funeral directors on behalf of the family. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, simply email the text to us in its entirety to Obituaries@decaturdaily.com.
Obituaries will be accepted only from funeral homes, or from an individual only when legal documentation is presented at our office, of that individual's executor status over the estate of the deceased. Obituaries must be received with prepayment before 4 p.m. for publication the following day. On holidays, obituaries must be received with prepayment before noon for publication the following day. If you have questions, please call (256)-260-2524
Latest News
- The Latest: Australia wants to change AstraZeneca advice
- Number of undocumented migrants into UK surpasses 2020 total
- France requires COVID pass for Eiffel Tower, tourist venues
- Brisbane picked to host 2032 Olympics without a rival bid
- Global stock markets mostly higher after Wall Street rebound
- The Latest: Brisbane picked to host 2032 Olympic Games
- Olympics, pandemic and politics: There's no separating them
- UK set to irk EU with bid to change post-Brexit trade rules
Most Read
Articles
- Police investigate body found in Gordon Terry Parkway ditch
- Woman's body found on Fifth Avenue Northwest
- Thomas Raymond Hurst
- 2 Decatur fatalities: Man arrested after woman's knifing death; pedestrian hit by car dies
- Decatur man charged with murder after woman found dead with knife wounds
- Hospital's ambulance fleet expands, First Response sounds warning
- Judge in Blakely trial suspends testimony by witness under investigation
- Ladner suggests city should build large, centralized rec center
- Turnover impacting area's public schools
- Decatur man charged with driving stolen car
Images
Videos
Commented
- First Response, Decatur Morgan Hospital at odds over ambulance services (11)
- Another city director plans to live outside Decatur (7)
- Council poised to end residency requirement for most directors (5)
- Hospital's ambulance fleet expands, First Response sounds warning (4)
- Biden balances fighting rising crime, reforming police (4)
- As frustration mounts, a White House push on voting rights (4)
- Editorial: Free speech vital for debate (3)
- Public barred as Blakely's corruption trial begins in secret (3)
- Personnel Board recommends pay raises for Decatur Police (3)
- Listen up: Biden speaks volumes in a whisper to make a point (3)
- Ladner suggests city should build large, centralized rec center (3)
- Editorial: Decatur residency debate a sign of deeper problems (2)
- Morgan 911 dispatchers in short supply (2)
- Residency issue returns as Decatur director moves to Priceville (2)
- Biden pushes effort to combat rising tide of violent crime (2)
- Public barred as Blakely's corruption trial begins in secret (2)
- Sales tax holiday begins Friday (2)
- Acuña leaves with injury during Braves' win over Marlins (2)
- And the walls came tumbling down (2)
- The right to go in the right restroom is universal (2)
- Resident says Lawrence superintendent not trying to hire Black teachers (2)
- Council approves chamber allocation with no political promises (2)
- Editorial: Alabama laws trap Michigan family (2)
- Letter to the editor: Decatur Utilities workers came through for community (2)
- Former Decatur teacher sentenced to serve prison time (2)
- Blinken, Lapid meet in Rome amid reset US-Israel relations (1)
- Herman Marks (1)
- Biden pledges appeal of 'deeply disappointing' DACA ruling (1)
- Infrastructure deal now in doubt; GOP senators 'blindsided' (1)
- Biden: 'Killing people' remark was call for big tech to act (1)
- Pandemic reveals education gaps (1)
- Homecoming for Gary Redus (1)
- Justice Department suing Georgia over state's new voting law (1)
- The Delta variant of COVID is coming for the unprotected (1)
- Palm Beach Post Editorial: Kill the filibuster (1)
- Carl P. Leubsdorf: Biden fighting COVID and politics (1)
- Alabama removes toddler from Michigan family found with marijuana (1)
- Summer of Service: Youth in NCC's leadership program impacting the city (1)
- Today's editorial cartoon (1)
- Former Hartselle High track star Quanesha Burks earns spot at the Olympics (1)
- Literacy specialists to help train teachers (1)
- Mo Brooks: 2020 election stolen from Donald Trump, ‘kick ass’ speech distorted (1)
- Council votes to end city residence requirement for most directors (1)
- 'We hold these truths to be self-evident...' (1)
- Klobuchar: Infrastructure bill could include voting measures (1)
- 1 septuple slaying defendant pleads not guilty, other seeks youthful offender status (1)
- School supplies sales tax holiday begins Friday (1)
- GOP filibuster halts Democrats' signature voting bill (1)
- The delta variant is in the way (1)
- Who will show their shame? (1)
- Judge opens closed-door Blakely proceedings after motion filed (1)
- City attorney: Newly enforced tax on business leases to be enforced retroactively (1)
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.