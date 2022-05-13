MOULTON — Funeral for Sean Posey, 34, of Moulton will be Sunday, May 15, 2022, at Parkway Funeral Home, at 3:00 PM with Rev. Randy Copeland officiating, with Military Honors. Visitation will be Sunday, May 15, 2022 from 1:00 to 3:00 PM at the funeral home.
Mr. Posey died Wednesday, May 11, 2022, in Moulton. He was born September 6, 1987, to Tony Posey and Bonnie Posey.
Survivors include his wife, Erin Posey; mother, Bonnie Posey; father, Tony Posey; daughters, Chloe Posey, Lydia Posey, Naomi Posey; siblings, Matthew Posey, Tony Posey, Jr. (Sarah), Bree Posey, Laura Gooch (Daniel); nieces, Melody Posey, Gineve Posey, Lily Gooch; nephew, Sawyer Posey; grandmother, Martha Posey; and a host of extended family and beloved church members.
