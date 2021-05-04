SOMERVILLE — Funeral service for Sebra G. Binkley, 58 of Somerville, AL, will be Wednesday, May 5, 2021 at 2:00 PM at Hartselle Church of Christ with Bro. Phillip Hines officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing. Burial will be in Antioch Cemetery. Visitation will be Wednesday, May 5, 2021 from 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM at the church.
Mrs. Binkley departed this life on May 1, 2021. She leaves behind her husband of 37 years, Phillip Binkley; her mother, Dorothy Garner; her children, Christopher Binkley, Kim Bryant and Ron Bryant; her brother and sister-in-law, Roger and Lynn Garner, and their sons, Austin and Matthew.
She is welcomed home by her father, Seybourne Garner; her grandparents; and countless other friends, family and loved ones.
Along with her family, she leaves Cotaco School and it’s community without her presence. Nearly 24 years at this school and an untold number of students who all held a special place in her heart.
Although she has left this plane, she takes a part of us with her. Her love and dedication to this family and community will never be forgotten.
Pallbearers will be Christopher Binkley, Ron Bryant, Nick Garner, Roger Garner, Austin Garner, and Drew Anderson.
