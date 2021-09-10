Virginia Allen, 2 p.m., Somerville Historical Cemetery
Eula DeFoor, 11:30 a.m., Greenview Funeral Home, Florence
Mary Ezell, 2 p.m., Shelton Funeral Home, Decatur
Douglas Grant, 11 a.m., Landersville Cemetery
Christina Jones, 4 p.m., Ridout’s Brown-Service, Decatur
Betty Long, 3 p.m., Peck Funeral Home
Herman Sharpley, 2 p.m., Reynolds Funeral Home, Decatur
