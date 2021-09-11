Jeremy Duncan, 1-2 visitation, Roselawn Funeral Home, Decatur
Christopher Fletcher, 12 p.m., Sterrs Cemetery
Markice Grays, 12 p.m., Triana Cemetery, Madison
David Harris, 2 p.m., West Hartselle Baptist Church
Jessie Hobbs III, 4 p.m., Willow Oak Farms, Elkmont
Charles Poole, 11 a.m., Roselawn Funeral Home, Decatur
Martha Jo Speegle, 3 p.m., Cotaco Methodist Church
Frances Wilbanks, 1 p.m., Peck Funeral Home, Hartselle
Matthew Willard, 12 p.m., Jackson Memory Funeral Home, Town Creek
