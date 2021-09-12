Angela Bowie, 1:30 p.m., Calvary Memorial Gardens
Sandra Hutcheson James, 3 p.m., Trinity Baptist Church
Richard Jones, 3 p.m., Peck Funeral Home, Hartselle
Joe Nichols, 2 p.m., Providence Cemetery
Stanley Norton, 2:30 p.m., Elmwood Cemetery
Donna Peden, 6-8 visitation, Peck Funeral Home
Lawrence Terry, 5 p.m., Jones Chapel Cemetery.
