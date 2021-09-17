Ganes Burden, 2 p.m., Grace Point Baptist Church, Somerville
Nicole Gill, 11 a.m., Calvary Memorial Gardens
Darby Humphrey, 11:30 a.m., Shelton Funeral Home, Decatur
John Melonas, 10:15 a.m., National Veteran’s Cemetery, Montevallo
Preston Newman, 2 to 4, Freight House Restaurant, Hartselle
Ronnie Ogle, 11 a.m., Parkway Funeral Home, Trinity
Jewel Parker, 1 p.m., Elliott Brown-Service, Moulton
