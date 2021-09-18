Truman Glasscock Jr., 3:30 p.m., Peck Funeral Home, Hartselle
Doris Hammond, 11:30 a.m., Roselawn Cemetery, Decatur
Gene Lee, 10:30 a.m., Calvary Assembly of God
Mychal Moultry Jr., 11 a.m., First MB Baptist Church, Courtland
Melba Reeves, 2 p.m., Parkway Funeral Home, Trinity
Michael Segars, 1 p.m., Peck Funeral Home, Hartselle
Mary Watson, 1 p.m., Shoal Creek Cemetery
