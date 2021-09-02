James Glenn Jr., 3 p.m., Peck Funeral Home Chapel
Gwalonda Kingston, 11 a.m., Ebenezer Cemetery, Town Creek
Jeannette LeCroix, 1 p.m., Spry Funeral Home
Emma Long, 4 p.m., Johnson Chapel Cemetery
Ricky Martin, 1:30 p.m., Peck Funeral Home Chapel
Virginia Rollins, 11 a.m., New Friendship Cemetery
Scotty Sims, 2 p.m., Parkway Funeral Home
Wanda Smith, 11 a.m., Peck Funeral Home Chapel
Garner Terry, 2 p.m., Elliott Funeral Home
Betty Wheaton, 2 p.m., Parkway Funeral Home
