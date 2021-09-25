Glenda Amos, 11:00 a.m., Foster-Davis Cemetery, Hillsboro
Gloria Day, 2 p.m., Parkway Funeral Home, Trinity
Betty Eagle, 4 p.m., Calvary Baptist Church in Hartselle
Ed Fuller, 2 p.m., Burningtree Memorial Gardens
William Gentry, 12 p.m., Roselawn Cemetery, Decatur
Ray Johnson, 2 p.m., Roselawn Funeral Home, Decatur
Dorstor Rodgers, 11 a.m., Mt. Zion Baptist Church Cemetery
Connie Weeks, 12 p.m., Peck Funeral Home, Hartselle
