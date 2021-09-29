Monica Smith Brewer, 11 a.m., Peck Funeral Home

Willie Burgess, 12 p.m., Sterrs Cemetery

William Dutton, 3 p.m., Elliott Brown-Service, Moulton

Cathy Freeman, 7 p.m., Peck Funeral Home Chapel

Carol Holliday, 11 a.m., Parkway Funeral Home, Trinity

Donald Jones, 3 p.m., Peck Funeral Home Chapel

Darlene McDougle, 1 p.m., Decatur Christian Fellowship

Larry Parker, 2 p.m., Lawrence Funeral Home, Moulton

Catherine Sims, 1 p.m., First United Methodist Church, Hartselle

William Summers, 1 p.m., Rogersville Funeral Home

Irene Woods, 2 p.m., Shelton Funeral Home, Decatur

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.