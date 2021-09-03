Bulah Berryman, 11 a.m., Roselawn Cemetery
Dequinn Bibb, 11 a.m., Hartselle Memory Gardens
Easter Craig, 11:30 a.m., Athens City Cemetery
Charles Cramer, 2 p.m., Roselawn Cemetery
Barcliff Duncan, 6 p.m., Herring Cemetery
Joe Sides, 11 a.m., Central United Methodist Church
Donald Smith, 2 p.m., Dement Cemetery
Tommy Smith, 2 p.m., Hartselle Heritage Funeral Home
