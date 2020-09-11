Shirley Ellis, 3 p.m., Johnson Chapel Cemetery
Sue Johnson, 10 a.m., Roselawn Funeral Home, Decatur
Marjorie Leeth, 12 p.m., Peck Funeral Home, Hartselle
William Martin, 2 p.m., Shelton Funeral Home, Decatur
Sabra Stone, 2 p.m., Hatton Church of Christ
Joannie Stover, 11 a.m., Sterrs Cemetery, Decatur
Frank Teague Jr., noon, Sterrs Cemetery
Gloria Whitt, 3 p.m., Roselawn Funeral Home, Decatur
