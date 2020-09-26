John Black, 2 p.m., First United Methodist Church, Decatur
Don Jackson, 2 p.m., Pleasant Grove Baptist Church, Moulton
Leon Jeffreys, 2 p.m., Valley Grove Baptist Church
Floyd Jennings, 3:15 p.m., Valhermoso Springs Cemetery
JoAnn Johns, 1 p.m., Peck Funeral Home, Hartselle
Jane Reist, 2 p.m., Burningtree Memorial Gardens
Jerry Robison, 3 p.m., Knights of Pythias Cemetery, Russellville
Judy Sanchez, 11 a.m., Old Town Creek Baptist Cemetery
Robert Thompson, 3 p.m., Hester Cemetery
Johnny Young, noon, Calvary Memorial Gardens
