Elsie Coger, 12:30 p.m., First Missionary Baptist Church, Decatur
Obituary Information
Brief, one-time notices of deaths are published in The Decatur Daily and placed on our Web site at no charge. Obituaries, including funeral details and schedules, survivors and other personal information, are paid notices and may be placed by funeral directors on behalf of the family. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, simply email the text to us in its entirety to Obituaries@decaturdaily.com.
Obituaries will be accepted only from funeral homes, or from an individual only when legal documentation is presented at our office, of that individual's executor status over the estate of the deceased. Obituaries must be received with prepayment before 4 p.m. for publication the following day. On holidays, obituaries must be received with prepayment before noon for publication the following day. If you have questions, please call (256)-340-2384.
Latest News
- Column | Welcome back, Auburn; We missed you
- Grading Auburn in its win over UMass
- 'Margaritaville' singer Jimmy Buffett, who turned beach-bum life into an empire, dies at 76
- Sports on TV, Radio: Sept. 2-4, 2023
- Bridge routes proposed; duck hunters fear impact on Swan Creek WMA
- City leaders to consider long-term rental rules
- Southwest Decatur grocery store and plaza have new owners, plans for renovations
- Police: Trinity man charged with domestic violence spit on officer
Most Read
Articles
- Two Mexican restaurants in Decatur face possible closure for not remitting sales taxes
- Field of dreams: Hartselle native captain of the University of Alabama Crimsonettes
- Police: 6 arrested at Decatur drug house
- Numerous defendants charged with drug trafficking
- Decatur's Dupper dynasty: Brothers play for Red Raiders for 18 consecutive seaons
- Southwest Decatur grocery store and plaza have new owners, plans for renovations
- Age is only a number: Decatur Heritage's Savarius Evans is turning heads
- Developer moving quickly on Southwest Decatur subdivision
- In rare company: Hatton’s Sellers is only female football player in Lawrence County
- Decatur City Schools personnel actions
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- Council sends employee pay issue back to Personnel Board (2)
- Huntsville lawmaker agrees to plead guilty to voter fraud (2)
- An unexpected opportunity: Priceville's England embracing new role (1)
- Should Alabama adopt a lottery? (1)
- Coroner: Moulton mother called 911 after shooting son (1)
- Passion project: Barkley Bridge students knit blankets for senior citizens (1)
- Elderly victim says son tied her to riding mower, threatened her with chainsaw (1)
- Pope says 'backward' US conservatives have replaced faith with ideology (1)
- No applicants interviewed before Hartselle school board appointment made (1)
- Cal Thomas: The Founders warned us (1)
- EDITORIAL: High-speed rail is on the wrong track (1)
- Bridge routes proposed; duck hunters fear impact on Swan Creek WMA (1)
- Freedom of the Water: North Alabama girl wins 6 golds, sets 3 national records at Paralympic swimming event (1)
- Morgan County Sheriff’s Office feels sting of nationwide recruitment struggle (1)
- Gas prices continue to rise, but relief may be in sight (1)
- US intelligence says an intentional explosion brought down Wagner chief Prigozhin's plane (1)
- Police: Good Samaritans stopped attempted rape (1)
- Downtown alley project nearing completion; business owners happy with construction (1)
- Sandlin presents alternate city pay plan with COLA, firefighter raises (1)
- Schools should teach, not paddle, students (1)
- EDITORIAL: Botched medical marijuana rollout is the Alabama way (1)
- 13 arrested in Morgan County for fentanyl trafficking in last month (1)
- Medical Cannabis commission re-issues licenses (1)
- Cannabis commission chairman resigns amid lawsuit (1)
- West Morgan jumps out early over Ardmore (1)
- Miami Herald: Couple's arrest encouraging proof FBI still hunting down rioters (1)
- Visitors bureau asks for $50,000 to pursue major bike trail grant (1)
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.