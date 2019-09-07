Arleen Allen, 2 p.m., Shelton Funeral Home, Decatur
Rose Cooper, 1 p.m., St. James C.P. Church in America, Decatur
Davis Jordan II, 11 a.m., 118 Memorial Dr. NW, Decatur
Akeem Koger, 1 p.m., Red Bank MB Church, Town Creek
Bill Newton, 1 p.m., Roselawn Funeral Home, Decatur
Robert Simpson, 2 p.m., Heritage Baptist Church
Joyce Spain, 1 p.m., Ridout’s Brown-Service Funeral Home, Decatur
Tony Swopes, 11 a.m., Sterrs Cemetery
Lena Wallace, 1 p.m., Peck Funeral Home, Hartselle
