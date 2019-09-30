Kari Dellaporta, 11 a.m., Parkway Funeral Home, Trinity

Billy Howard, 1 p.m., Trinity Episcopal Church

Brent King Sr., 1 p.m., First Bible Church of Decatur

Nor Dawn McGee, 1:30 p.m., Peck Funeral Home, Hartselle

Linda Robinson, 11 A.m., Limestone Memorial Gardens

Robert Robinson, 1 p.m., Mt. Zion M.B. Church, Town Creek

Bobbie Smith Wesson, 3 p.m., First Baptist Church of Hartselle

