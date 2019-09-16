Barbara Sue Butler, 2 p.m., Spry Funeral Home
Terri Jo Crosslin Steadman, 2 p.m., Parkway Funeral Home
Anthony Holtzclaw, 6-8 p.m., Peck Funeral Home, Hartselle
Barbara Munoz, East Lawrence Memorial Gardens, Trinity
Marjorie Hitt Parker, 2 p.m., Lawrence Funeral Home Chapel
Rosemary Powell, 1 p.m., Roselawn Funeral Home, Decatur
Carlene Truett Walters, 5 p.m., Roselawn Funeral Home
