SOMERVILLE
Funeral service for Sgt. Christopher Lee Dillard, 50, will be Monday, April 11, 2022, at 3:00 PM at Somerville Baptist Church with Bro. Ryan Childers, Caleb Brooks, Gary Landers, and Sheriff Ron Puckett officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing. His body will lie in state for one hour, prior to the service, at the church. Burial will be in Somerville Historical Cemetery. Visitation will be Sunday, April 10, 2022, from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Peck Funeral Home.
Mr. Dillard passed away on Thursday, April 7, 2022, at his residence. He was born January 30, 1972, in Florida, to Janice Warren and the late, Jerry Dillard. Chris met his wife, Rebecca Landers, in October of 1996 and they were married in August of 1997.
He was a volunteer Police officer with the Town of Somerville for a brief period of time before becoming a paid officer. Shortly after being hired with the Somerville Department, Decatur Police Department offered him a job. While attending the Police Academy at Jackson State University, Chris received the Top Gun Award. He then moved to the Hartselle Police Department and became an officer. While working for Hartselle, he was again offered a position with the Town of Somerville as the Chief. Eight months into his job there, The TVA police approached Chris for a position in the Federal Sector of Police work. While at FLETC doing Federal Police Academy, in Glynco, Georgia, Chris was awarded the Expert Shooter Award. After serving with US TVA Police, he was awarded a Meritorious Award for catching a large burglary in progress and was named Officer of the Quarter. TVA did away with their police department and Chris gained employment with the Owens Cross Roads Police. After 4 months of service there, he was offered the Chief of Police there. He learned of the Chief of Police position opening in Somerville and reapplied and receiving that position and worked for a few years more. When Morgan County Sheriff’s Department received a new Sheriff, Chris applied and was hired, quickly climbing the ropes, making Corporal, and almost immediately was made Sergeant. Chris retired on March 1, 2022, from Morgan County.
Outside of Police work, Chris was an avid outdoorsman, he enjoyed duck, turkey and deer hunting and had a love for fishing and training coonhounds, while creating his own line of dogs. Even though he had a love of work and hunting, Chris was a family man who loved spending time with his wife and children and visiting any beach within driving distance. His life’s motto was “I am the ocean”.
Survivors include his wife, Rebecca Dillard; son, Austin Dillard; daughter, Alaina Dillard; mother, Janice Warren Hopkins; brothers, Jerry David Dillard, Jerry Dillard, Kevin Dillard, and James Hill.
Pallbearers will be Morgan County Sheriff’s Office. Honorary Pallbearers will be Gavin Landers, Austin Dillard, John Michael Landers, Aaron Scott, Dalton Scott, and Jake Duncan.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.