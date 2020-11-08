MOULTON — Funeral for Shane Hitt, 46, of Moulton will be Sunday, November 8, 2020, at Parkway Funeral Home, at 2 p.m., with Scott Coffey officiating. Burial will be in Caddo Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour before the service, at the funeral home.
Mr. Hitt, who died Friday, November 6, 2020, at Decatur Morgan Hospital, was born, July 18, 1974, to Jimmy Clayton Hitt and Brenda Speegle Hitt.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Survivors include sons, Dylan Hitt and Jeremiah Hitt; daughters, Chelsea Hitt and Molly Kay Hitt; sister, Tonya Hitt; grand children, Jasper Hitt and Emmitt Hitt; and special friend, Fay Hamby.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
