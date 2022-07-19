DANVILLE — Funeral service for Shannon Hill, 53, will be Wednesday, July 20, 2022 at 1:30 PM at Speake Christian Fellowship Church with Bro. Francis Proctor, Bro. Shawn Moore and Bro. Waymon Ashley officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing. Burial will be in Johnson Chapel Cemetery. Visitation will be today, July 19, 2022 from 6:00 to 8:00 PM at Speake Christian Fellowship Church.
Mr. Hill died on Saturday, July 16, 2022 at his residence. He was born December 12, 1968, in Lawrence County, to ClydeTruman Hill and Reba Vicille Hogan Hill.
He was employed by Amedisys Hospice as an Occupational Therapist, prior to his passing. He loved people and animals, had a very giving heart and loved his family dearly. He was a Christian and loved the Lord. Shannon was an Athlete and played softball for the Nashville Force. His parents preceded him in death.
Survivors include his sister, Rhonda Gaye Hill; brothers, Jerry Don Hill and Terry Lynn Hill; several nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Kevin Riddle, Kent Thomas, Roy Nunley, Scott Smith, Dustin Grand and Charles Tubbs.
Honorary Pallbearers are Scott Fitzhugh and Harold Manning.
