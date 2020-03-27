TRINITY
Sharlene Childers Jones, 58, died March 25, 2020. Private family funeral will be at Parkway Funeral Home. Burial will be in Midway Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be today beginning at 5 p.m. at the funeral home. Only 25 people will be allowed in the building at a time unless the state mandates changes.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.