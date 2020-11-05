DECATUR — Sharon Coffey Ward, 71, of Decatur, passed away on November 4, 2020. Her visitation will be on Saturday November 7th at Southside Baptist Church from 12:30 until 2:00 p.m. Her Celebration of Life service will begin at 2:00 p.m. Burial will follow in Roselawn Cemetery. Pastor Christopher Campbell is officiating.
Sharon is survived by her husband of 49 years, Sam; son, David (Mattavia); daughter, Elizabeth Greenleaf (Charles); brother, Jeffery Coffey (Darlene); five grandchildren, Charlie, Davis, Catherine and Reynolds Greenleaf, Davey Ward, and several nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Willie Walton Coffey and Sara Coffey, and sister, Phyllis Graham.
Sharon retired in 2010 after 33 years as a first grade teacher at Eastwood Elementary School. She was very active in her church, Southside Baptist Church, singing in the choir and teaching Sunday School. Upon retirement, she focused on caring for her mother and her grandchildren. She was loved by everyone she met.
Family and friends will be serving as pallbearers.
Memorial gifts may be made to www.samaritanspurse.org.
Roselawn Funeral Home is honored to serve the family. To view the obituary and write online condolences, go to www.roselawnfhandcemetery.com
