DECATUR — A Graveside Funeral service and Interment for Sharon Francis Hagood White, 77, will be Wednesday, April 28, 2021, at 11:00 A.M. at New Friendship Cemetery with Peck Funeral Home directing. No visitation is scheduled.
Mrs. White died on April 25, 2021, at River City Center. She was born July 7, 1943, in Morgan County to Ervin L. Hagood and Mildred Frances Drake Hagood. She and her husband, Bobby owned Quality Printers in Decatur for over 40 years. She was of Baptist faith and enjoyed family and friends. Due to health reasons she had been in River City Health and Rehab for a few years. She is now at rest and peace.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Bobby Joe White; her parents; a bonus son, Michael White; sister, Joyce Hagood Helphand and a brother, Larry Wayne Hagood.
Survivors include one daughter, Kristina Jo White Whisenant, Decatur, AL; brother, Billy Ray Hagood (Reba), Birmingham, AL; bonus daughter, Cynthia White Sanford (Leanne), Decatur, AL; bonus son, Randall White, Decatur, AL; granddaughter, Katlyn Whisenant, Georgia; several nieces and nephews.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.