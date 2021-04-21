HARTSELLE — Funeral for Sharon Garmon Harper, 73, will be Wednesday, April 21, 2021 at 3:00 P.M. at First United Methodist Church with Bro. Harold Thompson officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing. Burial will be in Hartselle City Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2:00 to 3:00 P.M. at First United Methodist Church.
Mrs. Harper, a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, mother-in-law, and friend to so many, died on Sunday, April 18, 2021 at Decatur Morgan Hospital. She was born in Georgia on October 10, 1947 to Paul R. Garmon and Mary Virginia Smith Carroll but grew up in Centre, AL which is where she always considered home. She married Keith in 1969 and, together, they raised four boys. Sharon was a homemaker for her family while they were growing up and she was sure to be at all the boys’ ballgames, musical performances, or whatever they were involved in at the time.
She, Sharon, loved the Lord, always being active in church activities and her Sunday school class, and especially enjoyed singing in the Heritage Choir. She enjoyed gardening and loved quiet time drinking coffee, reading a book or watching shows on her iPad. She loved her dog, Lucy, and all the other pets that our family had growing up. Sharon enjoyed going to or watching events and performances. Alabama football was a passion but her favorite was going to see the Gaithers perform at various places.
Sharon was a fighter - she was a breast cancer survivor and she, along with her entire family, was very proud of that fact. She had several other health issues after that and she fought valiantly through them all.
Sharon was preceded in death by her parents. She loved and missed her own mother very much and talked about her all the time. We are comforted to know she is joyous to be reunited with her in heaven right now.
Survivors include her devoted husband of 51 years, Keith Harper, Hartselle, AL; four loving sons, Chris K. Harper (Carol), Guntersville, AL, Kevin Harper, Hartselle, AL, Scott Harper (Peg), Mobile, AL, Derek Harper (Chrissy) Hartselle, AL; and eight adoring grandchildren, Mandy Anderson, Sennia Harper, Adeline Harper, Michael Harper, Cole Harper, Claire Harper, Cate Harper and Cal Harper.
Pallbearers will be Sons and Grandsons.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to the Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation or the Hartselle FUMC Good Sam and Hope House ministries or Heritage Choir.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.