CULLMAN — A Memorial service for Sharon Garner Horton Woodruff, 55, will be Sunday, May 31, 2020, at 3:00 p.m. at Peck Funeral Home Chapel with Peck Funeral Home directing. No visitation is scheduled.
Mrs. Woodruff died on Thursday, May 28, 2020. She was born October 2, 1964, in Morgan County to James Jackson Garner and Margarue Owen Garner. Sharon was a graduate of Hartselle High School - Class of 1982. She received her Bachelor’s Degree in Health Information Management from Stephens College. She enjoyed her work in Medical Records at Parkway Medical Center, Hospice of the Valley, and most especially, her role as graduation coach and in her work in Health Information Technology at Wallace State Community College.
She was preceded in death by two husbands, Glenn Horton, husband of 29 years, who passed away in 2013 and Tony Woodruff, husband of five years, who passed away in 2019 and her father, Jack Garner.
Survivors include her daughter, Jessica Murray (Philip), Hayden, AL and her mother, Margarue Owen Garner, Hartselle.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Glenn Horton Memorial Scholarship Fund at Wallace State Community College.
