DECATUR — Sharon Hames Lay, 71, of Decatur, passed away on September 11, 2020. Her visitation will be on Monday September 14th, from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at Westmeade Baptist Church. Her Celebration of Life will begin at 1p.m. Burial will follow in Burningtree Memorial Gardens.
Cherishing her memory is her husband, Terry Lay; mother, Katherine Adcock Hames; sisters, Joann Hames Pepper, and Kathy Hames Moses; son, Jason Lay(Felicia), and numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her father, Harold Randall Hames; and sister, Vickie Sue Hames Sims.
Sharon was a faithful member of Westmeade Baptist Church and she enjoyed spending time with members of her Sunday school class. She held a career as a dental hygienist and enjoyed working with others. Sharon truly had a servants heart and would do anything for anyone. She loved Alabama football, shopping, hosting family and friends, and spending time with her great nieces and nephews.
Serving as pallbearers will be John Moses, Shannon Taylor, Eric Taylor, Jay Schug, Kevin Hand, Jamie Sims, and Ricky Lay.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to, First Priority P.O. Box 5008, Decatur, AL 35601.
To send online condolences, you may go to www.roselawnfhandcemetery
Roselawn Funeral Home has the honor of serving the family.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.