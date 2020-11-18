HARTSELLE — Sharon Lee Shutes Seals, 72, passed away on Monday, November 16, 2020 at her residence. She was the daughter of Bernard and Frances Butler Shutes, who preceded her in death. She was born in Three Rivers, Michigan on October 9, 1948. She was a 1966 graduate of Three Rivers High School.
Sharon is survived by her husband, Garry Seals; daughter, Tammy Lee (Roberts) Barber and her husband, Ricky Barber of Danville, AL; son, Todd Roberts and wife, Debbie of Cullman, AL; two brothers, Skip Shutes and wife, Kathy, and Gary Shutes, all of Three Rivers, MI; sister, Margaret O’Connell (Tim) of Portage, MI; four grandchildren, Joshua Barber and wife, Jessica, Justin Barber and wife, Megan, Melanie Mae Roberts and Brandon Roberts and wife, Tristan and five great-grandchildren, Spencer Barber, Paisley Barber, Delaney Barber, Piper Barber and Ellie Roberts.
Cremation has taken place and services will be held at Peck Funeral Home in Hartselle on November 21, 2020 at 1:00 PM with visitation prior to the service from 11:00 AM to 1 PM.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.