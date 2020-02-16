DECATUR — Sharon Mikell Rose Self, 81, of Decatur, passed away on Saturday, February 15, 2020. She is born on April 15, 1938. Sharon lived her entire life in Decatur, where she attended public school, married the late Eddie Self, raised her four children, and lived a life of faith, service, and love. Sharon loved God and was a committed and faithful follower of Jesus Christ. Sharon loved Eddie Self, the love of her life, her husband of 35 years, until his death in 2000. And Sharon loved her children and grandchildren: Melissa Self Patrick (The Honorable Bentley H. Patrick) of Birmingham, April Self Dalrymple (Bob) of Chattanooga, Allen Self (Jennifer), and Michelle Self Jones (Danny) of Birmingham, Kelsey Dalrymple Scott (Thomas) of Chattanooga, Aaron Dalrymple (Marissa) Chattanooga, Mary Rose Patrick, Sarah Lib Patrick, Jack Self, Ella Self, Sam Jones; Nathan Jones and Baby Girl Scott due May 2020, her first great grandchild.
Sharon was preceded in death by her husband, Eddie Sel; her parents, Daisy Mae Jones Rose and William Earl Rose; and her brother, William Goodwin Rose; and numerous extended family and friends.
She was active over the years at both Central United Methodist Church and First United Methodist Church, Decatur, where she was active with the chancel choir, Sunday school, and United Methodist Women. She loved Camp Sumatanga, was deeply spiritually formed there as a young person, and volunteered there as a young adult. She and Eddie were also avid supporters and volunteers of the Salvation Army in Decatur.
Not everyone knows that Sharon was an accomplished pianist and organist, having studied with the late David Alan Gibson, and studying at University of Montevallo. The extended family has fond memories of gathering around her at her beloved baby grand piano during the holidays, as she would accompany their singing from Handel’s Messiah. She lived a life of service and love, even as she struggled with illnesses over the last 45 years. She was always doing and giving to make sure her family, friends, neighbors, and strangers knew they were loved and accepted.
She died peacefully surrounded by her four children after a brief stay at Decatur Morgan Hospital. The family would like to thank Dr. Allen Schmidt, Jr. and the wonderful nursing team in CCU, especially Gail.
Visitation will be Tuesday, February 18, at 10:30 a.m., in the Sanctuary of Central United Methodist Church, 616 Jackson Street, Decatur, followed by Memorial Service at Noon, and then burial at Decatur Cemetery. Roselawn Funeral Home, conducting.
Memorial gifts may be made to Central United Methodist Church of Decatur or Camp Sumatanga.
