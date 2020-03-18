DECATUR — Sharon Parker Cavnar, 61, died March 16, 2020. Visitation will be today from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Roselawn Funeral Home. Celebration of Life will be today at 2 p.m. in the chapel. A laid to rest will occur at Roselawn Cemetery. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.roselawnfhandcemetery.com
Obituary Information
Brief, one-time notices of deaths are published in The Decatur Daily and placed on our Web site at no charge. Obituaries, including funeral details and schedules, survivors and other personal information, are paid notices and may be placed by funeral directors on behalf of the family. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, simply email the text to us in its entirety to Obituaries@decaturdaily.com.
Obituaries and death notices can also be faxed to (256) 260-2209. Obituaries will be accepted only from funeral homes, or from an individual only when legal documentation is presented at our office, of that individual's executor status over the estate of the deceased. Obituaries must be received with prepayment before 4 p.m. for publication the following day. On holidays, obituaries must be received with prepayment before noon for publication the following day. If you have questions, please call (256)-260-2524
Latest News
- Watchdog says Israel's West Bank settlements surged in 2019
- Ravaged by war, Middle Eastern countries face a new scourge
- Politics in time of coronavirus: Arizona quietly picks Biden
- Through wars and world turmoil, Kentucky Derby runs on
- 3 more Biden victories increase pressure on Sanders to quit
- Asian stocks rise, backslide after Trump promises virus aid
- Governments grapple with virus border closures, lockdowns
- The Latest: Broncos agree to deal with QB Jeff Driskel
Most Read
Articles
- CEO: 4 tested for new coronavirus at Decatur Morgan Hospital
- First coronavirus case reported in Limestone County
- Danville man dies in 1-vehicle accident
- Decatur declares state of emergency
- Murder defendant claims self-defense
- Coronavirus brings cancellations, emergency plans
- 4 people in Morgan being tested for coronavirus
- Sheriff: Athens man breaks into ex-girlfriend's home, ends up in ICU
- Home invasion defendant headed to grand jury
- DCS suspending outsiders from entering schools
Images
Videos
Commented
- Decatur considers ban on front-yard parking (6)
- Mayor slams DU over sewer overflows; utility rebukes him as 'unprofessional' (5)
- Lawyers: Sheriff Blakely hospitalized, being tested for coronavirus (5)
- Long uses State of County address to argue online sales tax issue (4)
- Morgan schools win court battle on online sales tax (3)
- Lights dim on US 31 bridge, DU-city cooperation (3)
- Coronavirus cases climb to 36 as state implements harsh rules in some counties (3)
- Case of new coronavirus confirmed in Alabama (3)
- Editorial: Carnival gridlock a good problem if solution forthcoming (2)
- Carnegie Carnival Parade 2020 (2)
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.