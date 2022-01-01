HARTSELLE
A Memorial Funeral Service for Shearie Leigh Surovich Woods, 64, will be Sunday, January 2, 2022 at 2:30 p.m. at Peck Funeral Home Chapel, with Bro. Phil Warnick officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing. No visitation is scheduled.
Mrs. Woods died on Saturday, December 25, 2021 at her residence. She was born June 3, 1957, in Winston County to Donald R. Surovich and Mae E.Sullins Surovich.
Shearie grew up in Winston County, Alabama, graduating from Elkmont High School in 1975. She later became a well-known Realtor/Broker for over 25 years. She loved spending time with her grandchildren and hosting family get togethers. She and her husband, Stan, had a small farm where she loved to operate a bulldozer, tractor and mowers and tending to the cows, chickens and her garden. She really enjoyed cruises and traveling. Her favorite trip was to Hawaii. Shearie was diagnosed with Stage 3C Ovarian Cancer in October of 2019. She fought hard against it, but in the end the cancer won. Shearie went home to be with her Lord on December 25, 2021.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and a brother, Terry Surovich.
Survivors include, Husband, Stanley Woods, Hartselle, AL; Daughters, Brandy Thornton (Jason), Laurel, MS., Bethany Siniard, West Central, AL; Step-Sons, Preston Woods, Kevin Woods; Grandchildren, Alexia Siniard, Gracie Siniard, Mackenzie Bolan (Payton), Bentley McCart, Andrew McCart and Reagan Siniard. Four Step-grandchildren; Brother, Rickie Surovich (Theresa); Closest Friend, Susan Holt.
In lieu of flowers: Family requests memorial donations be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
II Timothy 4:7 -I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith.
